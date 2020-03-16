INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana’s first COVID-19 death Monday, along with stricter recommendations and requirements to stop the spread of the pandemic.
“This just underscores how incredibly important it is, and timely, that social distancing is the best way at this moment to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Holcomb said.
The individual was over the age of 60 and had underlying health issues, as announced at the press conference. Indiana has an additional 24 presumptive positive cases across 13 counties.
“This individual would not have died if it was not for the COVID-19 infection,” Ram Yeleti, the chief physician executive at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, said. “What makes this really hard is that this individual’s significant other was also infected and so the two of them couldn’t be together when this individual passed.”
Other measures to contain the outbreak included the closure of restaurants, bars and nightclubs and reducing food services to delivery or takeout until the end of March. Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett expanded to “non-essential” businesses such as movie theaters, gyms and entertainment venues.
Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, which Holcomb repeated in his recommendations.
“We expect to see more of this across the state of Indiana in the coming days and weeks,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box said. “Stay home. Please avoid gatherings of over 50 people. But also, stay home.”
Box said testing would continue to be limited to people with severe cases who required hospitalization, people in long-care facilities and health care workers. A majority of cases affecting non-vulnerable populations could be treated at home without utilizing the limited medical resources available, Box said.
In Yeleti’s health system, Box said, 40 people were exposed to the virus by just one patient.
“Realistically, we cannot afford that across the state of Indiana,” Box said.
The state had contingency plans for if hospitals ran out of bed space, he said, but didn’t expand.
Holcomb asked medical facilities to limit elective surgeries to prepare for an anticipated surge in cases.
“To those who think that we may be overreacting, I can assure you that we are not,” Holcomb said. “We are in a public health emergency.”
Holcomb said he and others were considering ways they could alleviate the struggles of closed businesses and employees and had discussed options with the White House Monday morning. Certain regulations on unemployment had already been lifted.
Many rural health departments, on the front lines locally, may not have the funding or staffing to aggressively pursue the virus, something Box acknowledged Monday.
“With every positive case (the Department of Health) is meeting with, talking with local health services and their health care coalition,” Box said. “We are offering to span the gap for any health department that needs assistance.”
After roughly 20 minutes of questions, Holcomb assured media that more questions would be answered in the coming days.
“This is a time of heightened anxiety and concern,” Holcomb said. “Now is the time to take those extra steps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.