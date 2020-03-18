ANDERSON – The Madison County Health Department is reporting the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
The Indiana State Department of Health notified the Madison County Health Department of the county’s first case on Wednesday.
“The residents of Madison County can protect themselves with hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if sick”, Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County Health Officer, said.
Stephenie Grimes, county health department administrator, said the patient is a woman over the age of 60.
“We just got the paperwork,” Grimes said. “We are starting the investigation. She should be self-quarantined. I wouldn’t be surprised if we have more in the next few weeks.”
The county health department is working with ISDH and the medical community to identify any close contacts of the patient to ensure appropriate, proper precautions are taken in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance. Contact-tracing for other infectious diseases is a routine operation for MCHD.
“MCHD is fully engaged with local officials, emergency services and other members of the formed task force to protect the public’s health. We continue to communicate and coordinate collectively”, Grimes said.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting through Tuesday there were 30 positive cases and two deaths in Indiana from the COVID-19 virus. A total of 159 people have been tested.
For coronavirus updates in Madison County, please check the Madison County Health Department Facebook page. For general coronavirus information, the ISDH hotline is open 24 hours a day. That number 877-826-0011.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
