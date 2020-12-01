ANDERSON — The first blast of wintry weather brought the Madison County Highway Department out working on the county’s main roads.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the department, said seven trucks were dispatched at 6 p.m. Monday.
“We’re pushing snow and slush off the roads,” he said Tuesday. “There was more wind and snow in the northern part of the county.”
Harless said every road was icy on Monday night but the main roads have been cleared.
“The secondary roads are still icy,” he said. “With the wind blowing we had to go back and clear snow off the main roads, mostly up north.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the sheriff’s department responded to 11 property damage and one personal injury accident on Monday and Tuesday.
He said a Frankton school bus was rear-ended but there were no reported injuries.
Mellinger said the department also assisted 10 motorists.
Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers responded to eight property damage accidents in the city.
The majority of the calls were in the vicinity of 38th Street and Park Road, he said.
The Indiana State Police Pendleton Post responded to several accidents along Interstate 70.
ISP reported extremely slick conditions on Indiana 3 between Muncie and New Castle on Monday night.
With most local school systems already conducting only virtual classes, South Madison Community School Corp. canceled in-person classes on Tuesday and used an e-learning day.
Madison-Grant United Schools did not cancel classes on Tuesday.
