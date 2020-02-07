ANDERSON — Authorities seized more than 25 pounds in methamphetamine, 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs and firearms during a 16-month investigation in Anderson and Indianapolis called Glassbox.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler held a press conference Friday at the Anderson Police Department to announce five people were indicted by a grand jury on federal drug trafficking charges Jan. 22.

Arrests were made Wednesday morning and include:

  • Charles House, 37, of Anderson
  • Sean Brown, 25, of Anderson
  • Marcus Hayes-Patterson, 34, of Anderson
  • Gregory Hendricks, 34, of Anderson
  • Tommy Compton, 29 of Indianapolis

