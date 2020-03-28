ANDERSON — The number of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus in Madison County has tripled within the past two days.
The Madison County Health Department confirmed Saturday that five new positive tests were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the county's total to 12.
There were three new positive tests reported on Friday by Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
The five positive tests showed women, at the ages of 18, 20, 31 and 41, and one man, age 67.
Grimes said there could be several more positive tests for county residents by Monday.
Data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,232 positive tests statewide with 31 deaths reported. A total of 8,407 people have been tested.
The state data is showing that 52% of the people testing positive are women, with the largest population of positive tests by age being 50 to 59 years old at 18% statewide.
For Madison County, 67% of the positive tests are women, and the largest age group for COVID-19 is for those residents between the ages of 60 and 69 at 25%.
“Two of the positive tests were for EMS (Emergency Medical Services) employees,” Grimes said Friday. “They are self-quarantining."
“The numbers will climb,” she added. “We won’t reach the peak for another three weeks.”
She said the Madison County Health Department is using most of the department’s staff to investigate the cases to determine what contacts the infected person might have had in the past week.
“It is imperative that citizens stay at home so we can slow the spread of the virus,” Grimes said.
