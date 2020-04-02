ELWOOD – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has directed flags in Madison and Tipton counties to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of former Elwood Mayor Jerry Werline, who died on Monday at St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis, following an extended illness.
The Elwood native, 74, served as Elwood’s mayor from 1995 to 2000.
A 1964 graduate of the former Wendell Willkie High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War, he is survived by Grace Werline, his wife of 54 years, and children, Kimberly Burke, of Florida, and Kevin Werline, of Georgia.
The funeral procession is scheduled to pass the Elwood City building in his honor at about 11:45 a.m.
