ANDERSON — Michael Fleming has been sentenced to serve 85 years in prison for the 2018 death of Bryce Patterson.
Patterson, 19, Fishers, was shot in the head while he sat in his car in Anderson on the night of Aug. 18, 2018.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 by Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Fleming, 20, Anderson, on Wednesday to 55 years on a charge of murder and 30 years on a charge of attempted murder.
The sentences will be served consecutively, which means Fleming will have to serve at least 75% of the sentence, or 64 years.
Hopper vacated Fleming’s conviction on charges of felony murder and attempted robbery under the state’s double jeopardy provision.
The judge found as aggravating circumstances the fact that there were multiple counts and multiple victims.
“There was a car filled with people that was riddled with bullet holes,” Hopper said in pronouncing the sentence.
He said Fleming knew that the car was filled with passengers and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.
“This destroyed lives and families,” Hopper said.
After the sentence was imposed, Christi Patterson, Bryce Patterson’s mother, said it made her feel a smidgen better.
“Prior to today we thought it could be a 102-year sentence,” she said. “Eighty-five years seems fair to me. He will never see the light of day.”
Patterson said she didn’t believe it when Fleming turned to her and said he was sorry.
“It was all a put-on,” she said. “The pastor told him to do that.”
Patterson said the sentencing brought some closure for the family, but there is still the upcoming trial of co-defendant Orlando Sutton.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester said he was pleased with the sentence.
“We would have liked a little more,” he said. “But I understand the judge’s decision.”
Fleming said he wants to file an appeal of his conviction and sentencing.
Christi Patterson testified that the sentencing was one final step closer in her fight for justice for her son.
“On Aug. 18, 2018, I lost a piece of my heart,” she testified. “I went from being a normal adult to having nightmares and undergoing therapy every week.”
Patterson said her mother said the worse thing to happen is losing a child.
“I never thought I would have to go through it,” she said. "Bryce is missed by some family members and friends.”
Patterson said her son’s smile would light up a room and he had a great sense of humor.
“He was not caught up in drugs, alcohol or guns,” she said. “An act of kindness put him in harm’s way.”
Speaking to Fleming, Patterson said she hopes every night in his prison cell he remembers the reason he is in prison.
“I watched you during the trial and there was no remorse from you,” she said. “You have to learn there are consequences for your actions.”
Patterson’s father, Brian, said being a parent is the greatest gift in life.
“He (Bryce) was always there to help anyone,” he said. “I have to pull myself out of a very dark place every day.”
Brian Patterson said he has undergone counseling but will never be the same.
“Memories are priceless, but painful,” he said. “That’s all I have left. Words can’t express the depth of pain I carry.”
Fleming turned to Christi Patterson and said he was sorry.
“I didn’t mean for any of this to happen,” he said. “I take full responsibility. If I have to spend my life in prison, I can accept that. I believe there are consequences.”
Koester noted that Fleming had a jailhouse telephone conversation Tuesday where he was told it would help if he expressed sorrow.
“I was going to say it anyway,” Fleming said.
Pastor Jill Wald testified she was ministering to Fleming for the past six years.
She visited Fleming two or three times a month in the Madison County Jail and said he was reading a Bible regularly until his conviction.
Wald said she was the person who talked with Fleming on Tuesday, telling him it would break down the wall if he was genuinely sorry.
During questioning by Koester, Wald said Fleming indicated the shooting wasn’t his fault.
Wald said Fleming asked her to pray for her family and his mother.
Koester asked if Fleming asked for prayers for the Patterson family, to which Wald replied, “No."
During Fleming’s trial the state maintained that along with Sutton they planned to rob marijuana from someone sitting in Patterson’s car.
Patterson came to Anderson that night to help Ryan Green change a flat tire and didn’t know that a drug deal was supposed to take place.
According to police affidavits, evidence at the scene showed co-defendant Orlando Sutton fired nine shots into the car that Patterson was driving and Fleming fired five shots from the back of the vehicle.
