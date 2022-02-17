Food pantry offers delivery for residents without transportation

ANDERSON — For some Madison County residents, getting food can be a difficult task, especially for those without reliable transportation.
To combat this issue, Park Place Church of God’s food pantry began offering food pantry delivery services in spring 2021.
“We just realized that so many of our folks were traveling on bikes from miles on end to get here, (from) like across town,” said Blake Alford, programming coordinator at Park Place Church of God.
In a recent interview with The Herald Bulletin, Langa Floyd, member of the Madison County Local Food Network board, said transportation is one of the largest issues surrounding food in Madison County.
Alford indicated that people also have two-hour round-trip bus rides just to get to the food pantry.
“For some folks, that’s sustainable temporarily, but that’s not really (a) sustainable long-term solution,” he said.
Alford said that offering this service will help combat transportation inequity and help people have better access to food.
He noted that the service also helps those with medical conditions, including those who can’t leave their homes because of a condition.
According to Alford, the delivery service was meant to have multiple Madison County food pantries serve as hubs. The idea behind this thinking was that when a call for delivery came in, a pantry closest to the resident would be able to deliver food. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alford said that Park Place Church started on its own.
He said local food pantries, Park Place included, are hurting for volunteers. Park Place is especially looking for drivers to deliver food boxes to residents.
“In this season right now with the weather … it’s been really hard to make deliveries.”
Due to the weather and a limited number of drivers, Park Place has had to make delivery decisions based on the person’s level of need.
