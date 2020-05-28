ANDERSON — If the store reopens, will the customers return?
For business owners in downtown Anderson, the answer to that question lies in a theme that economists often refer to in gauging the health of the overall economy: consumer confidence.
In the case of an urban core that was working to build momentum with a revamped lineup of dining, entertainment and fitness options before the coronavirus pandemic hit, that concept entails not only drawing customers through the doors, but also ensuring that they feel safe.
“I’ve talked to consumers and business owners alike, and the one big takeaway is that they are looking for demonstrable ways to show that they are doing everything they can to keep folks safe,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “You want different things that visibly, people from the general public can see to build that confidence. That’s really what everybody wants and is moving toward right now.”
The cancellation of the city’s summer concert series and a host of other events that normally draw thousands downtown is seen by many as a blow to business owners’ efforts to recover from the sudden economic downturn, but Whitson said there’s “cautious optimism” among entrepreneurs he’s talked to that a sense of normalcy may return sooner rather than later.
“We value our customers’ safety,” said John Specht, co-owner of JAM Printing, 1200 Meridian St. “We have a lot of elderly folks who are customers and we’re going to make sure they feel safe and we’ve pretty much got everything in place to make that happen.”
The Toast Café, which was among the first establishments downtown to scale back operations following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order on March 16 limiting bars and restaurants to carryout orders only, reopened its dining room two weeks ago before equipment issues forced it to close again. The restaurant, a downtown staple since 1954, reopened again this week at 50% capacity.
“Our main concern is Anderson being an older community, a lot of our customers are older, and a lot of them are just not ready to come out yet. That’s a challenge for us,” said owner Chris Gentry, who was forced to lay off 16 staff members in mid-March. He has since brought three employees back, but said business remains slow and likely will be that way for the foreseeable future.
“I think we’re seeing it slowly get better, but I still think we’re probably eight months to a year away before we can have any sense of normalcy,” Gentry said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.