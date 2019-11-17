ALEXANDRIA – As a physically disabled LGBT woman, Alyssa Rye leans toward the liberal end of the political spectrum.
The 25-year-old Ball State University social work major, who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, isn’t surprised at the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
“For starters, he has no political background,” she said. “He has not been the most straight-arrow person.”
Still, Rye hesitates to declare that the measure by the U.S. House of Representatives is entirely deserved.
“As much as I am not a fan of him, there are worse things he could have done,” she said. “The bar already is, unfortunately, pretty high, it seems like.”
However, Rye is disturbed about the appearance of undue influence by foreign powers, which she considers an impeachable offense.
“It definitely wouldn’t matter who it is, honestly, Democrat or Republican,” she said.
Living in Alexandria, a community that voted heavily in favor of Trump in 2016, is stressful, Rye said.
“Sometimes, for my own sanity, I have to block things out,” she said.
Generally, when it comes to politics, Rye cares about “all the general little man sort of things.” As someone born with cerebral palsy, she said, health care tops her list of priorities.
“There’s not nearly enough coverage for people with disabilities in this country,” she said. “I have a lot of health problems, even without the cerebral palsy.”
Rye would like to see more job opportunities for people with disabilities, including pay equity. In many instances, she said, people with disabilities legally are paid less than minimum wage, which doesn’t give them much incentive to go to work instead of relying on disability benefits.
