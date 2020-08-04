ANDERSON — A former Alexandria resident has been charged with four Level 1 felony counts of child molesting.
Christopher Michael Thomas Dowling, 30, now residing in Kokomo, was arrested by Alexandria police on Monday for alleged incidents that took place in 2014 involving two girls who were 10 and 12 years old at the time.
If convicted, Dowling faces a possible 20- to 40-year sentence on each count.
Dowling is being detained on a $70,000 full cash bond that was set during his initial hearing Tuesday.
The charges filed against Dowling involve only one of the children, with charges involving second child to be filed under a different cause number.
In the probable cause affidavit, Officer Brian Holtzleiter said he attended a Kids Talk interview in January 2019 with the then-10-year-old girl and determined he was conducting two molest investigations.
Initially during interviews with police the two girls indicated that Dowling had fondled them and would attempt to have them fondle him.
Holtzleiter attended a second Kids Talk interview on July 29 and it was alleged that Dowling had sexual intercourse with both girls on numerous occasions.
Dowling was at the girls' home in Alexandria with his girlfriend, who was watching the two girls.
The alleged incidents took place when Dowling’s girlfriend would leave the residence.
The younger girl subsequently identified Dowling from a photo lineup.
Dowling denied the allegations during an interview in 2017 with police and stated he believed he was “set up.”
