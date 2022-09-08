ANDERSON — A former doctor at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital and his wife died in an airplane crash in Tennessee on Monday.
Dr. William Gist, 68, and his wife. Dr. Beth Ann Gist, 59, died when the airplane he was piloting crashed as a result of bad weather.
The two were returning to Asheville, N.C., after visiting family members in Texas.
The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, which could take from 12 to 24 months to complete.
The plane was owned by Mountain Flyers Flying Club, a nonprofit organization based at the Asheville airport.
William Gist was an experienced pilot.
Authorities say he reported running into bad weather before the plane crashed in a heavily wooded area.
Gist earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine in 1988 and practiced medicine in Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina with a focus on obstetrics and gynecology plus anesthesiology.
Since 2019, he had been working at Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville, where he was the OB-GYN residency program director.
Beth Ann Gist was a women’s health nurse practitioner. She held registered nurse and advanced practice nurse licensure in Tennessee and was a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives.
“It was a big shock,” Beth Buys, department chair at Mountain Area Health Education Center, told television station WLOS.
“Dr. Gist was one of the most well-loved people I have ever worked with. He was someone who was dedicated and compassionate, sharing every bit of themselves with our community.”
Beth Gist provided medical oversight at three area health clinics.
“Beth Gist served as the clinical director for Mountain Area Pregnancy Services in Asheville. She was a light to our organization and well-loved by our team,” said Kristi Brown, executive director of the agency.
“Beth’s skill set and giftings were exemplary and such a gift to our organization. Her strong Christian faith allowed her to love our clients deeply, and to encourage clients, staff and volunteers.”
In 1992, William Gist presented an idea to then-Anderson Mayor J. Mark Lawler for a city ice rink.
Gist estimated a new skating rink under roof would cost from $750,000 to about $1.2 million.