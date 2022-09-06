ANDERSON — A former Anderson resident and his 4-year-old son died in a Saturday traffic accident in Hamilton County.
Christopher Edwards, 28, and his son were found in the burned-out remains of the Chevy Camaro that Edwards was driving. Edwards is believed to be currently residing in Tennessee.
The accident happened about 1 a..m. Saturday on Ind. 32, west of Lapel, where the state highway crosses Stony Creek near Deshane Avenue.
The state highway has been closed west of the intersection with Ind. 13 in Lapel for several months while the bridge is being replaced.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said Edwards, who was traveling west on Ind. 32, struck a "road closed" sign in the highway and became airborne, the department said in a news release.
Investigators believe the car would have been traveling at a high rate of speed as it crossed the creek and struck the abutment on the other side. The car then fell back into Stony Creek.
Hamilton County deputies observed heavy black smoke in the area and found a Chevy Camaro in the creek bed when they arrived.
The Chevy was completely engulfed in flames and heavily damaged. Once the fire was put out, the bodies of an adult male and a child were found inside.
The Hamilton County Crash Investigation Team is investigating.