ANDERSON — Former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters has been suspended without pay for four days for several policy violations.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety also voted unanimously Thursday to terminate the employment of Officer Matthew Blakeley effective immediately.
Safety Board member NiCale Rector made the motion to suspend Watters, who is now a detective with the department.
She said APD Chief Jake Brown on May 6 took disciplinary action against Watters, which was a four-day suspension.
The chief is allowed legally to discipline an officer for up to five days.
Watters requested a review of the disciplinary action by the Safety Board, which upheld the four-day suspension as appropriate following an executive session.
Brown said Watters violated several departmental policies including insubordination, the code of conduct, duty staffing, quality of performance, breach of duty and substandard performance.
Watters was demoted by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. last year after allegations of misconduct brought by the Indiana State Police at the time Watters’ son, Adam, was arrested in a domestic violence case.
Brown was named interim chief by Broderick and named to the position permanently following the municipal election.
Adam Watters remains on unpaid leave awaiting trial on several felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident in 2021.
Blakeley was placed on paid leave by APD last June during an investigation by Indiana State Police of allegations of child molestation.
A special prosecutor decided not to file criminal charges in the case and Blakeley was returned to duty in February.
He was hired by the Anderson Police Department on May 29, 2019, transferring from the Alexandria Police Department.
Rector said Blakeley was a probationary member of the police department and was not made a permanent member of the department.
She said Brown recommended on Tuesday that Blakeley be terminated.
Blakeley submitted and later withdraw a letter of resignation from APD on Thursday.
The Safety Board members voted to terminate his employment immediately for unsatisfactory conduct and that he was unfit to become a permanent employee of the police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.