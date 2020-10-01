ANDERSON - Former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters, who was suspended without pay for four days for several policy violations earlier this year, retired last week, effective last Sunday.
He did not respond to a request for comment from The Herald Bulletin on Thursday.
Watters was named chief of the Anderson Police Department by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and assumed those duties on Jan. 1, 2016.
Watters was demoted in 2019 after allegations of misconduct brought by the Indiana State Police at the time Watters’ son, Adam, was arrested in a domestic violence case.
Jake Brown was named interim chief by Broderick and named to the position permanently following the municipal election.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted unanimously in May to suspend Watters.
APD Chief Jake Brown on May 6 took disciplinary action against Watters, which was a four-day suspension.
Brown said Watters violated several departmental policies including insubordination, the code of conduct, duty staffing, quality of performance, breach of duty and substandard performance.
The chief is allowed legally to discipline an officer for up to five days.
Watters requested a review of the disciplinary action by the Safety Board, which upheld the four-day suspension as appropriate following an executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.