ANDERSON — Bob Reed’s last conversation with his brother was at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
“He called me eight or nine times (from Community Hospital Anderson) just talking about his cats, this, that, and the other,” Reed said Thursday. “At 9 p.m., he called and said his TV went out from the storm and wanted to know if I was OK.”
Just an hour later, doctors at Community called Reed, he said, to tell them his brother was on 100 percent oxygen and had taken a turn for the worse.
Less than five hours later, William “Bill” Reed, 69, died. It was a week to the day after he was released from Bethany Pointe assisted living facility, his brother said.
Bob Reed said his brother went to Community Hospital on Monday after a televised press conference where Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said a COVID-19 outbreak resulting in 11 deaths since March 26 had occurred at Bethany Pointe, located in north Anderson.
“He passed away at 2:42 this morning at Community Hospital and did test positive for COVID-19,” Bob Reed said in a Facebook post Thursday. “Ironically, today is also our parents’ wedding anniversary.”
No one answered a phone call from The Herald Bulletin to Bethany Pointe on Thursday, and officials did not return calls and emails seeking comment.
Bob Reed is angry about his brother’s death. With the exception of sounding tired, he said, there was no indication his brother, an Army Vietnam veteran, was about to die.
“I don’t blame them (Bethany Pointe) for him getting it, but I don’t understand why they released him when they had several people test positive,” Bob Reed said. “I think they should have kept him in an isolated area to monitor him for signs, and then maybe he would still be here.”
When his brother was released April 2 from Bethany Pointe, Bob Reed said, an employee mentioned that three or four people at the facility had just tested positive for COVID-19.
The person who notified him of his brother’s release said there was no need for Bill Reed to quarantine, Bob Reed recalled, because he was asymptomatic.
Bob Reed said Bethany Pointe officials put his brother’s belongings on the porch and “left him” after he was released from the facility.
“He was in contact with a couple of his neighbors because he was told he didn’t have any symptoms,” Bob Reed said. “So unknowingly, he might have passed it on. It was very irresponsible of them (Bethany Pointe).”
On Monday, Bill Reed called for an ambulance because he had “pneumonia-like symptoms” and was being tested for the virus, Bob Reed said.
Bob Reed said when COVID-19 was first reported he was skeptical of the dangers of the disease.
“I thought it was overkill,” he said. “This has opened my eyes.”
