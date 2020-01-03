ANDERSON — A former Department of Child Services caseworker charged by a Madison County grand jury on four felony counts of neglect of a dependent is seeking to have the charges dismissed.
Spencer Osborn, 26, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, was charged on Dec. 2 with two Level 3 felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two Level 5 felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.
A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on his motion to dismiss the charges because the indictment is defective.
The motion to dismiss was filed by Osborn’s attorney, Philip Sheward, who alleges the indictment fails to state the offense with certainty in concise language, fails to state the place the offenses took place, could be double jeopardy and that Osborn has immunity.
In the response filed by Madison County deputy prosecutor Greg Chandler, it states the offenses took place between Sept. 6 and Sept. 12, 2019, and July 28 to Sept. 12, 2019.
“The State has provided the defendant with police reports related to the Grand Jury investigation and has agreed to release the Grand Jury transcripts,” Chandler wrote.
Chandler added that Osborn is not entitled to immunity from prosecution.
He also wants the court’s permission to amend the indictment if the court agrees to dismiss the charges.
Osborn was charged after a 4-year-old boy, a ward of the state, was returned to his mother in 2018.
The mother, Kathryn Hill, 28, was charged in September with Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent.
Hill is scheduled to go to trial March 16 in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Police described the 4-year-old’s physical condition as one of extreme neglect, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Chris Frazier of the Anderson Police Department.
“The child was in a state of malnutrition and appeared nearly unresponsive,” Frazier said in the affidavit. “The child could barely open his eyes and was making inaudible sounds.”
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Osborn visited the home but never checked on the welfare of the boy.
He said the caseworker went to the house, but not as many times as he told police. His text messages and what he told police were inconsistent, the prosecutor said.
Cummings said the caseworker’s supervisor wrote a performance review that should have gotten the caseworker terminated.
“When the performance review was made that supervisor was ordered to change the review,” he said. “How that makes the system safer for the child I don’t understand.”
Osborn was fired for failing to follow policies.
The Indiana State Personnel Department said Osborn was terminated from his employment with the Indiana Department of Child Services on Sept. 21.
Eric Burch, director of communication for the state agency, said Osborn was hired May 21, 2018, and his salary was $40,092.
Burch said Osborn was dismissed for behavior that did not meet agency standards and was in violation of policies.
