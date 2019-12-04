ANDERSON – A former caseworker with the Indiana Department of Child Services will make his initial court appearance Wednesday.
Spencer Osborn, 26, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, turned himself in at the Madison County jail at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Osborn is charged with two Level 3 felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two Level 5 felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Bond was set at $20,000.
A Madison County grand jury recommended the charges be filed against Osborn.
Osborn was charged after a 4-year-old boy, a ward of the state, was returned to his mother in 2018 and suffered extreme neglect, according to police.
The mother, Kathryn Hill, 28, was charged in September with a Level 3 felony charge of neglect of a dependent.
Police described the 4-year-old’s physical condition as one of extreme neglect, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Chris Frazier with the Anderson Police Department.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Osborn visited the home but never checked on the welfare of the boy.
He said the caseworker went to the house, but not as many times as he told police. His text messages and what he told police were inconsistent.
The Indiana State Personnel Department said Osborn was terminated from his employment with the Indiana Department of Child Services on Sept. 21.
Eric Burch, director of communication for the state agency, said Osborn was hired on May 21, 2018, and his salary was $40,092.
Burch said Osborn was dismissed for behavior that did not meet agency standards and was in violation of policies.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
