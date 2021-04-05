ANDERSON — Former Edgewood police officer James D. Foutch has been arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Foutch, 48, was arrested Sunday on the felony charge of domestic battery and is being detained at the Madison County Jail on a 10-day hold for a possible probation violation.
Foutch is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing Monday.
On April 6, 2014, Foutch, then 41, was off duty and driving a Yukon SUV about 92 mph when he crashed into the rear of a car carrying Jesse and Rebecca Sperry.
The couple were driving home from their Edgewood church and expecting the induced birth of their first child that day.
Jesse Sperry died in the accident and his wife gave birth to a daughter, Autumn, later that day.
Foutch was convicted in 2015, after pleading guilty to felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness inflicting serious bodily injuries.
Foutch received an 11-year sentence, including eight years in prison and three on probation.
He was released from the Indiana Department of Corrections in September 2019.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
