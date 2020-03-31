ANDERSON — A former English teacher who left the state during an investigation that she seduced an Elwood student in her class was arrested Tuesday.
Erin L. Orban, 24, of Tipp City, Ohio, was arrested around 6:50 a.m., according to jail records. She is charged with Level 5 felony child seduction and Level 6 felony official. No bond was listed at the time of her arrest.
Orban is accused of having sex multiple times with one of her students during the school’s fall break. Authorities also said she sent the student about 150 messages through a social media application and offered to take him to professional basketball games.
Elwood police conducted interviews with students and faculty regarding Orban’s reported relationship with a 17-year-old student in her class, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Ben Gosnell.
The 17-year-old student told police he had “sexual relations” with Orban on four different occasions during his fall break in 2019. He said after fall break the sexual relationship stopped and it was a weird feeling to go back to her class.
Gosnell said in an affidavit of probable cause that he was unable to interview Orban before her arrest because she left the state. He said he was contacted by a man who said he was an attorney with the teachers union that Orban was in Ohio.
Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Joe Brown said the school was made aware of the allegations on Feb. 17 and Orban was placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the school and police.
Brown said Orban was terminated 10 days later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.