PENDLETON — The former executive director of technology for the Indiana Department of Correction was arrested Wednesday after a four-month investigation by the Indiana State Police.
Thomas William Francum, 51, of Pendleton, is charged with Class C felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting fondling or touching a child under 14.
The Department of Correction was notified Aug. 30 that a search warrant would be served at Francum’s home which is a leased property on the grounds of the Pendleton Correctional Facility, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.
Francum was placed on unpaid suspension the day the search warrant was served.
The reported molestation investigated by the state police spanned from August of 2010 to August 2016 at his home on prison property, according to the press release.
The accusations of molestation involved a child less than 10 years of age at the time of the initial incident, the press release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.