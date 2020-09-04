ANDERSON — A property that has sat vacant for many years is being brought back to productive use as a car lot.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved the request of Joseph Ukiri for a special exception and several variances for the property on the corner of 29th and Main streets.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property was used starting in 1967 as a gas station, but has been vacant for the past 12 to 15 years.
He said Ukiri has made significant improvements to the property that contains five lots.
Stires said Ukiri has reduced the number of driveways onto the property and repaired or replaced sidewalks in the area.
Steve Servies of Servies Surveying & Engineering said this was the best location for the proposed use.
“This will be a viable business,” he said. “It’s great to see a building being repurposed.”
Stires said Uriki plans to have 20 cars for sale dating from 2010 to 2020 at a cost of approximately $10,000.
The business is expected to employ three people.
Stires said Uriki has several certifications as an automobile mechanic and will also be repairing cars at the location.
The property is across 29th Street from Art’s Varsity Pizza and Lee’s Famous Recipe and is east of the Pay Less parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.