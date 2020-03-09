ANDERSON — Jurors heard testimony from a woman who had formerly been in a relationship with Tommie Griffin and was dating the man accused of shooting him to death.
Brittany Bucci was waiting in a car for her then boyfriend, Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr., outside an after set party the morning of Jan. 1, 2019, when Griffin was killed.
Owens, 35, of Anderson is on trial for murder in the fatal shooting of Griffin, 39.
Bucci said Owens lived with her most of the time leading up to the shooting. She told jurors she went out with Owens and his friend Keonte Matthews on New Year’s Eve and the three celebrated at Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill in Anderson.
She said she did not see Griffin at the bar, although other witnesses and cellphone record evidence show he was there.
Bucci said they left the bar shortly after Owens got into a physical altercation with Demond “D-Bo” White, who was a close friend of Griffin’s. She told jurors the truck they were driving broke down and Matthews’ girlfriend, Jenna Wolfe, came and got them in a blue car.
They then drove to the home of Marianne Coates and picked up her vehicle before dropping off Wolfe’s car and then driving to the party at a private residence, Bucci said. She said only Owens and Matthews went into the party and she and Wolfe waited outside in Coates’ car.
Bucci said she and Owens ran into Griffin and Griffin shook both her and Owens’ hands. She said Owens did not appear upset by the handshake at the time, but he later told her he felt it was a sign of disrespect by Griffin because she had been a relationship with him.
While Owens and Matthews were in the after set party, according to Bucci's testimony, she was sleeping in the driver’s seat of Coates’ car. She said she heard three gunshots and then Owens and Matthews were jumping into the vehicle and Owens told her to drive.
Deputy prosecutor Mary Hutchison asked Bucci if Owens said anything when he got into the car.
“He said, ‘I got a headshot,” Bucci told jurors.
Later that morning, Bucci said she learned Griffin was shot to death and Owens was a suspect in the homicide. She said it was Owens' idea to leave and they packed up some things and left Anderson. Bucci said several people were threatening to shoot up her house after Griffin’s death.
The couple drove to Chicago and then to Wisconsin, Bucci said.
She also testified that Owens told her what to tell police including that she was not in the car when the shooting took place.
Bucci said Coates came to get her from Wisconsin and brought her back to Anderson. She said they drove straight to the police station and she told detectives what Owens told her to say.
She said she returned for a second interview after hiring an attorney when she learned she could be charged with false informing if she did not tell the truth.
Defense attorney David Earl Alger cross-examined Bucci and said in her first interview she told Anderson police detective Jake Brooks that Owens said “head shot” not “I got a headshot.”
Bucci reviewed the transcripts Alger gave her from the interview with Brooks and shrugged her shoulders slightly saying if it is in the transcripts she must have said it. She said she had difficulty remembering the exact statement she gave police.
Alger asked Bucci how Owens reacted when she told him she had heard Griffin was killed.
“He didn’t act shocked,” she said.
Bucci said she had seen Owens with a .40-caliber silver handgun at different times prior to the shooting, but not on New Year’s Eve or the morning Griffin was shot. She also never saw it after the shooting.
Trial proceedings are scheduled to resume at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court 4 before Judge David A. Happe. Regular criminal court proceedings are scheduled for Tuesday.
