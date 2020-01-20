ANDERSON — Long before the nation officially established Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, the city of Anderson started celebrating the life of the slain civil rights leader.
The first celebration took place in Anderson in 1980 and Monday’s message at the Paramount Theatre delivered by keynote speaker Derick Grant was one of hope.
During the ceremony, Kappa League Mentees were honored and the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Choir performed with the A-Town Collective.
Befitting someone who played a decade with the Harlem Globetrotters, Grant opened his remarks with a series of tricks with a basketball.
“I’m bringing a message of hope,” Grant said. “Move forward as a community and country.”
Grant said the Harlem Globetrotters always appeared in Indianapolis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and he always knew he would be in the state capital.
He visited Montgomery, Alabama, in September with a group of churches and learned about racism in America.
“It made me think of the civil rights leaders and what they have done for our country,” Grant said. “Dr. King died at the age of 39 and started his mission at the age of 25.
“We’re still talking about the 14 years that Dr. King did his work,” he said. “His message was when we all get involved we make the country better.”
Grant said it’s the small things that happen that make a difference in the world, country and community.
“We have to take a step and get out of our comfort zone,” he said. “When I traveled with the Globetrotters I wanted to learn about the different cultures. I wanted to understand and not judge.”
Grant said on May 14, 2014, he learned he would no longer be a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
“It may seem bad at the time, but we have let God finish his work,” he said of the change in his life.
Grant said while in Montgomery he put himself in the shoes of the people being discriminated against and realized that Jesus was still with us.
“We have made progress, but we shouldn’t be content with where we are,” he said. “We should strive to be a better community.”
Grant said character is doing right when no one is watching you.
“Right will always be right,” he said. “There comes a time when silence is a betrayal. When you see wrong – call it out.”
Grant said that people may still be discriminated against but light can drive out darkness.
“The dream still matters, it will always matter,” he said. “We have to do right by each other and keep going.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the annual event brings people together.
“The civil rights movement put us on the path of equality for all,” he said. “As Dr. King dreamed we are now judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin.”
State Sen. Tim Lanane of Anderson said people need to reinvigorate the movement because the country is so divided.
He said King’s life, legacy and beliefs endure.
Lanane said there are still stones of injustice in Indiana when it comes to funding for public education, gerrymandering of legislative districts and an inadequate hate crime law.
