ANDERSON — A former guard at the Madison County Justice Center Work Release Center admitted to altering drug screen results and accepting money to allow participants of the program to bring drugs, alcohol and other contraband into the facility.
Robin H. Cook, 22, was sentenced to two years at the Department of Correction for Level 5 felony bribery and Level 4 felony trafficking with an inmate and he received 10 months at the Madison County Detention Center for Level 6 felony official misconduct. All three counts were ordered to run concurrently and served though in-home detention.
Madison Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley said given Cook’s lack of criminal record the sentence was appropriate to hold him accountable for his actions.
Cook was a guard at the detention facility working with offenders in court-ordered work release, according to the affidavit. Surveillance video showed Cook engaging in what appeared to be illegal activity with the work release participants, according to court records.
Officials said Cook’s motto to participants was “a dollar a day keeps the write-ups away.”
Cook told officials at the time of his arrest he “made at least $500” for allowing contraband into the facility during the last few months that he worked there.
Before he was sentenced, Cook said he was planning to resign before his arrest and he keeps having nightmares.
“I am truly sorry for what happened and nothing like that will ever happen again,” he said. “It was stupid of me. I don’t know what I was thinking.
“I just want to get this over with, get back on my feet and focus on my life and future.”
Cook said he plans to eventually move to Arizona and open a mechanic shop.
Deputy Prosecutor John McKay said Cook would still be accepting bribes and altering drug screenings if he had not been caught because the money was easy.
“He said it will never happen again, but I can guarantee it will never happen again because I do not believe any criminal justice system is going to allow him to work in their facilities,” McKay said.
McKay asked Cook if he felt guilty for his actions and if he understood the damage created by his actions during the sentence hearing.
“You knew what you were doing was not only illegal, but just undercutting everything the community justice system was trying to undertake,” McKay said.
