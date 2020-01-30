INDIANAPOLIS — Brian Cushman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child while working as the fire chief for the Ingalls Volunteer Fire Department.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker sentenced Cushman to 240 months of incarceration and 10 years of supervised release. He must also pay a $3,000 fine.
In September, Cushman pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation to avoid multiple charges involving a 17-year-old girl, according to federal court records.
Prior to the plea agreement, Cushman was on home dentition, was given permission to attend prenatal appointments with his wife and be present for his child’s birth, according to court records.
Baker said Cushman may remain out of custody on his previously ordered conditions of release and his judgment will be forthcoming.
Cushman had requested to continue his sentencing hearing so he could be present for the birth of his child. Barker denied the request to continue the hearing, but said Cushman could request a stay of execution following his sentencing for a period not to exceed March 23.
In addition to paying a fine, Cushman has agreed to pay actual damages to his victim so she could obtain counseling, support, treatment or other assistance as part of his plea agreement.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Cushman admitted to engaging in sexually explicit conduct on multiple occasions with a minor from Jan. 1, 2018, to June 9, 2018. His victim was 16 and 17 at the time and in a volunteer program at the Ingalls Fire Department where Cushman, then 28, supervised her.
Authorities began a federal investigation after a 14-year-old girl was found passed out on a sofa in Cushman’s home and a 17-year-old girl was found in his driveway by her father on June 9, 2018. The teens told authorities they had been drinking at the home.
Cushman admitted that he took pictures of the 17-year-old engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including photos of himself with her, at his home and his place of employment.
He said he used Snapchat to ask for sexual images from her and also sent her photos through the online messaging service. He then stored the images and videos on an online cloud storage hosting site.
Federal prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence because of the plea agreement, but Cushman could not receive a sentence of less than 15 years of imprisonment for his crime, according to court records.
