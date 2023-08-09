ANDERSON — Former Madison County Coroner Troy Abbott left 1,800 emails to his office unopened and at least $133,000 in coroner bills unpaid, according to his replacement.
Interim Coroner Chris Burris told Madison County Council at Tuesday's meeting that he's in the process of going through the emails, some from vendors. Abbott, who resigned July 31, didn't pay any of the coroner office bills since March, according to Burris.
Records show the county owes the following in coroner office expenses: $96,300 for autopsies, $26,000 to the Frankton ambulance, $9,000 for toxicology testing and $1,600 for telephone charges.
Working with Burris, the county auditor’s office recently paid $29,525 for autopsies, $17,000 to the ambulance service and the entire telephone bill. Council approved an additional $100,000 for the office from the general fund.
The coroner's office still had outstanding bills of $79,352 for autopsies and ambulance transports as of Tuesday. Councilman Ben Gale said Abbott had accumulated $79,000 in bills without any appropriation.
Burris anticipated needing another $80,000 by the end of the year to pay coroner bills.
Given that no bills had been paid since March, Councilman Mikeal Vaughn asked, where did the budgeted funds go?
“The coroner didn’t submit bills to be paid to the auditor’s office,” Gale explained.
Burris said he found three bills to the coroner's office from Mail Business Bank, and Auditor Rick Gardner noted that the bills were for the lease of a copy machine that had not been approved by Madison County Commissioners.
Gale said the council should expect another request for coroner office funding at the September meeting.
“I’m working to put out fires and rebuild relationships,” Burris said.
He also noted that Abbott hasn’t turned in his work laptop, the work laptop used by former Chief Deputy Coroner Katherine Callahan and cameras, phones and case files belonging to the coroner's office. Abbott turned in the coroner's county-owned vehicle but didn’t provide the keys, according to Burris.
“There is a lot of frustration with the former coroner,” Gale said.
After almost three years of financial battles with council, Abbott, a medical doctor, resigned from the coroner's position at the end of July.
Abbott was elected in 2020, defeating incumbent Democrat Danielle Dunnichay-Noone.
“It has been a great honor to have been the elected Coroner of Madison County, Indiana,” Abbott’s resignation letter read. “Due to changes in my professional and personal life, I find it necessary to resign as Coroner."
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, has set a caucus of the party’s precinct committeemen to elect someone to finish out Abbott’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.
The caucus will be at the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 21.