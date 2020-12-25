ALEXANDRIA — About this time last year as Ron Richardson prepared to step down as mayor of Alexandria to devote more time to his two sisters and brother-in-law, each of whom has some form of cancer, it wasn’t with the expectation that he would join that particular club.
But since his diagnosis of Stage 4 colon cancer on Sept 22, the former Madison County sheriff has been keeping family, friends and fans updated on Facebook with upbeat posts showing himself at his chemotherapy appointments and, as he routinely does regardless of the circumstances, praising God. The goal, he said, is to encourage people to get colonoscopies.
“I’m very blessed because my side effects have been minimal, so far,” said Richardson, 64, who has lost 20 pounds. “I’ve had some mild side effects but nothing I have seen with my brother-in-law, or my sister Connie or my sister Paula. My taste buds have changed a little.”
A member of Alexandria’s Christian Congregation, Richardson doesn’t focus on the down side of his diagnosis, instead radiating a sense of hope to bolster others in his life, including his wife, Pam.
“As I keep myself positive, I try to lift others up and try to be informative,” he said.
In February, Richardson tried to schedule a 10-year routine colonoscopy.
“COVID pushed that back because they were only doing necessary testing in that phase,” he said. “I really hadn’t had any signs that jumped out and said, ‘Hey, you need to go.’ ”
Once he finally arrived for the procedure, Richardson, fascinated by the process, insisted on staying awake to watch.
“I saw it as educational, you know,” he said.
A diabetic for whom blood work was performed twice a year, Richardson had been active riding his beloved motorcycle, mowing his lawn and that of three or four of his neighbors every week, and carrying lumber for his wife to repurpose for furniture and crafts. The only medical concern registered by Richardson’s doctor had been a low iron count.
The colonoscopy soon revealed why: a leak in Richardson’s colon.
“It just didn’t look like anything else I’d seen,” he said. “(The doctor) said, ‘This is what is causing your iron level to be low.’ ”
The doctor, Richardson said, was somewhat surprised at how ill he turned out to be. The cancer already had invaded his liver and lungs.
“He said, ‘what we are seeing on the screen doesn’t match the activity you are doing.”
Based on his family’s experiences, Richardson already knew he would seek treatment at Community Hospital Anderson under surgeon Dwight B. McCurdy and the popular oncologist Brian Eddy.
“I love his bedside manner, and he is fantastic with people. He has a good track record with how he handles his patients,” Richardson said of Eddy.
Richardson was scheduled for chemotherapy by Oct. 6.
Ill-fated trip
Having cancer and the threat of COVID didn’t stop Richardson from doing the things he loves.
“I do what I can each day. Even after starting treatments, I still was able to mow. But I cut down to just our yard,” he said.
In late September, Richardson embarked on what was supposed to be a three-day motorcycle trip to Tennessee with a group of buddies.
“I called Dr. Eddy and said, ‘If you say no, I understand,’ ” he said. “He said if you feel up to it, go enjoy life.”
The trip started out wonderfully.
“We were having a great time, and the weather was beautiful,” Richardson said. “We were enjoying the scenery made by God and man.”
But as they got to southern Indiana, he started to feel a pain in his stomach and needed to take a break.
“The guys said, ‘If you need us to stop, just blink your lights and let us know,’ ” he said.
Somewhere near London, Kentucky, Richardson had to take them up on their offer. There, he checked into St. Joseph Hospital, where he was kept away from the emergency room waiting area to reduce his exposure to COVID-19.
“I get this nurse who is absolutely bubbly, uplifting,” “I was not scared. There was no fear. I felt like God was with me. What are the chances we get off the interstate where there is a major hospital — not a clinic but a hospital?” he said.
Richardson turned out to have an obstruction in his bowel.
“(The doctor) said, ‘If this would burst, it’s a huge problem.”
On the up beat
It would be easy for Richardson to be down this holiday season with his diagnosis and limited ability to celebrate with family and friends. But as always, he looks at the bright side.
“We’re all going to be thankful for our blessings up to this point and celebrating the birth of Jesus,” he said. “We can always go the gloom-and-doom route, but I really believe in staying positive. I want to encourage everyone to sit down and think about what blessings you have in your life. My joy is helping others and lifting other people’s spirits. I always look it as my glass is always half full. But for most of the things in my life, it overflows.”
One person who appreciates his optimism is Pam Richardson, his wife of 24 years.
“It’s infectious because I would be a little more of the worry wart,” she said. “But I decided almost from the beginning that I would have to follow his lead on his optimism. His positivity is huge in our house.”
Pam Richardson thought she was just dropping off her husband for a routine diagnostic procedure. She couldn’t go into the hospital with him because of COVID restrictions and went to run some errands instead.
Just as she pulled into the parking lot of the hospital, a doctor called her with the news about her husband.
“I said I’m sorry, what? What did you say?” she said. “I burst into tears, and I was shaking. I had a strong connection to people who are by themselves when they find out someone is ill.”
Shock turned to worry.
“I worried about him from the get-go, and I watched over him like a hawk, which is hard to do because he does have his own mind,” she said. “While he prays for other people, I want him to pray for his own battle.”
Richardson had been warned by his doctors that many people would try to offer advice but that he would have to go with his own gut, so to speak, as he navigated his recovery.
But one person who understands the journey all too well is close friend and neighbor Jeff Bryan, who in 2018 was diagnosed with a rare salivary gland cancer. Given a 50-50 chance of survival, he remains cancer free.
“When he first started his treatments, he came over and mowed my yard,” he said with a chuckle.
But Richardson soon found that battling a major illness can be exhausting, Bryan said.
“With him going through his treatments and the port that he has, I gave him advice and told him, when you’re tired just take a break. There will be days that he’s just tired,” he said.
When he went through his own battle with cancer, Bryan said, Ron and Pam Richardson stood by to help. Bryan and his wife have offered to return the favor, though doing so is a little more challenging in the age of COVID.
“Ron was so good to me when I was going through all this stuff,” he said.
But above, all Bryan said, he appreciates his friend’s amazing optimism.
“I think his spirit has been so good.”
