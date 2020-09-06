ELWOOD — When Cindy K. Needham and Bruce moved into the third-floor apartment at the Lofts at Leeson’s in the heart of uptown Elwood from Fortville on March 15, it was with the intent of making it her home for the rest of their lives.
But less than six months later, the couple has moved out because of alleged illicit drug activity and poor maintenance.
“We were just having an awful time,” Cindy Needham said. “We would walk into the lobby and there would be druggies there, people who would scare the crap out of most people.”
Neither the building manager nor officials at Lexington, Kentucky-based Winterwood Property Management returned calls seeking comment.
However, Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said he has been made aware of some of the concerns surrounding the alleged activities at the Lofts at Leeson’s.
“My administration has forwarded the concerns we have heard on to the appropriate people at both Winterwood and New Hope Services and have been informed that they would be looking into the allegations,” he said.
In addition, Jones said, the allegations are being taken seriously by him and the police department.
“Rest assured that the Elwood Police Department has also been made aware of the allegations, and if any are true, as always you can expect swift action by Chief Brizendine and his officers,” he said.
As the project was planned and the building renovated, city officials, including Jones, expressed hopes it would attract additional business and residential activity to the uptown area.
“The transformation of the historic Leeson’s building into the beautiful housing it is today has been one of the highlights of my time in office and has helped bring new residential development into blighted neighborhoods throughout the city,” he said.
Developed by Jeffersonville-based not-for-profit developer New Hope Services, the $10 million project included not only the renovated former discount furniture store but also 11 patio home duplexes and one single-family home erected on sites razed through the city’s Blight Elimination Project.
An affordable housing development for people ages 55 and older and people with disabilities, the Lofts at Leeson’s was completed, in part, using $7 million in rental housing tax credits and development funds of $500,000 from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. In addition, the developers benefited from $1.4 million in historic tax credits, loans and other grants and a lease without expiration from the city of 28 parking spaces.
The 23 two-bedroom units rent at 30% to 60% of area median income.
Among the unfulfilled promises, Needham said, was a month of free rent that was reduced to only two weeks.
Cleaning and maintenance were deferred, often taking a couple of months to resolve matters, she added.
“We were just noticing nothing gets cleaned, mopped,” she said. “When it rained it literally was like a pool inside the apartment.”
As the months went by, Needham said, she noticed a particular neighbor’s traffic to his apartment increased around the time he received his disability check.
“I’ve been around the block once or twice. I know a methhead when I see one,” she said. “I kept giving it a chance. I didn’t want to jump to all these conclusions, but it just kept getting worse and worse.”
Needham, who was raised in Elwood where her family had lived since her grandparents, said she has tried to work patiently with building management and Wintergreen but to no avail.
“She just doesn’t care,” she said. “I think the less money she spends on that place, the more her bonus is. But it’s not a safe habitat.”
Needham said she was banned from the manager’s office because of her high number of complaints. And since she moved, she has been banned from the building entirely and is not allowed to visit her former neighbors.
Needham said she hopes management at Lofts at Leeson’s is able to clean up its act so the building can live up to its promise of uptown renewal.
“This is a beautiful building. Why are people disrespecting it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.