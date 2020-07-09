DALEVILLE – A state agency is seeking $61,885 from the former Salem Township Trustee for allegations of misuse of townships.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts on June 30 released the audit of Salem Township covering the period from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2018 during the term of trustee Ronnette Waitman.
The agency believes Waitman should repay Salem Township a total of $40,669 for undocumented credit card expenses; $2,472 for mileage and travel; and $18,743 to cover the cost of the special audit.
A copy of the audit report was forwarded to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s office for possible criminal charges.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Thursday. “Additionally, I am in discussion with my federal prosecution partners to determine what, if any, action will be taken and if so by whom.”
Waitman lost a bid for re-election in the 2018 Republican Party primary to Patricia Carroll, who is the current Trustee.
The audit report states that during 2017 there were 140 of 199 credit card transactions amounting to $21,063 that had no invoices or supporting documentation.
That during 2018 of the 273 transactions there were 246 without supporting invoices or documents totaling $32,563.
The auditors determined that of the $53,268 total amount there was payments of $12,957 to vendors.
“We requested and received documentation for the purchases from select general merchandise retailers,” the report states for the remaining $40,669. “Some of the examples of items purchased included food, holiday décor, alcohol, gift cards and pet supplies.”
The audit found that of 64 charges on a fuel card there were 51 charges that were not related to township business.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts was also critical of the lack of internal control and lack of segregation of duties over the credit card usage. It said Waitman was the sole person responsible for the transactions.
Salem Township enacted a credit card ordinance on July 2, 2018 that specified charges exceeding $500 had to be authorized by the president of the Advisory Board.
The audit showed six transactions exceeding $500 after the ordinance was passed ranging from $568 to $1,015.
