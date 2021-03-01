ANDERSON – Former Indiana state auditor and longtime Madison County elected official Otis Cox, 79, died Monday.
Cox was elected as state auditor in 1982, defeating Republican incumbent Charles Loos.
He lost a close race for re-election to Republican Ann DeVore in 1986 by just 15,000 votes out of 1.5 million votes cast. DeVore grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Alexandria High School.
Cox was elected Madison County auditor in 1976 and won re-election in 1980. After being elected to the state office, he was replaced as county Auditor Sandy Huntzinger, who had served as his chief deputy.
After returning to Anderson following his four years as state auditor, Cox ran in the 1987 Democratic Party primary for mayor of Anderson.
His bid came up 94 votes short to incumbent J. Mark Lawler.
But his political career was far from over.
Cox was elected Madison County Auditor in 1992 and was then elected as Madison County Commissioner for the Middle District in 1996 and 2000.
