ANDERSON — About 50 local Democrats and interested residents gathered to hear former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly push for passage of the American Jobs Plan.
The American Jobs Plan has been proposed by President Joe Biden to spend $2.7 trillion on improving infrastructure throughout the country and creating millions of good jobs.
“What’s so interesting about it is, every dollar is paid for,” Donnelly said of the Biden proposal. “It’s not going to add to the federal deficit at all, but what it does do is bring investments to Anderson and Muncie and the people here.”
Donnelly said that a few years ago, a multitrillion-dollar tax cut was passed that gave our money away and wasn’t paid for.
“It’s rebuilding Indiana, and people will be able to continue to go back to work,” he said in a field near the new downtown Transit Center. “We lost millions of jobs during the pandemic and just last month saw a million jobs come back.”
Donnelly said it's not surprising that Republicans, who voted against the American Rescue Plan, now want to take credit for investing in infrastructure.
He also asked those in attendance to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Do it for your family, friends and neighbors,” Donnelly said. “The country was in utter chaos in 2020 concerning the vaccine.”
He said 200 million Americans are now vaccinated.
Commenting on the American Jobs Plan and American Rescue Plan, Donnelly said the time for Democrats to act has come back.
“How can we rebuild America? ... Broadband is the new electricity. That will develop cities and towns and help for businesses to thrive.”
Donnelly said union members will build America to an amazing future.
‘Democrats will pass this bill,” he said. “We’re bringing American back again. Our best days are ahead for our children and grandchildren.”
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said the American Rescue Plan has $250 million for the expansion of broadband in rural Indiana.
“During the pandemic, there were teachers in Madison County that didn’t have broadband at their home,” she said. “They had to drive somewhere where the internet was available. To say this is not needed doesn’t make sense.
“This is the 21st century infrastructur.”
Austin said a part of the current labor shortage is because of a lack of high-quality child care. She said funding will be provided for child care.
“If you want mothers to come back to work, you need adequate child care.”
Austin said 700,000 mothers in the U.S. have not returned to work because of a lack of quality child care.
“It will take all of us to pull the economy back together,” she said. “We need to be prepared for a possible second (COVID-19) wave.”
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said the American Jobs Plan needs to be passed by Congress.
“Why aren’t Indiana Republicans voting for this? ... They’re part of the do-nothing Republicans in the Congress. Forget politics, we have needs.”
