ANDERSON — Community members participating Thursday evening in Crucial Community Conversations on racial justice said it’s time to move beyond talk and start building an infrastructure that supports people of color — Black people in particular — in the criminal justice system.
Panelist Larry McClendon, CEO and founder of the Redwood Foundation, said he was tired of all the talk, describing even the conversation in which he was participating as “cosmetic,” and was ready to see some action.
“Let’s deal with the root of the infrastructure,” he said. “Let’s deal with the foundation today. We’re dealing with a moral issue with judges. They are going to have to make a moral decision about how they treat Black people.”
The 90-minute public forum on the Zoom platform included all Madison County Circuit Court judges except Thomas Clem, who was ill, and a panel that included Sherry Peak, executive director of the Impact Center; the Rev. Anthony Harris, of Church Upon the Rock and the Concerned Ministers; Aspen Clemons, Chicago State University; trial lawyer Zaki Ali; and real estate broker Kim Hill.
Community participants suggested more hiring of court staff who better reflect the demographics of the county, more referrals of Black defendants to the problem-solving courts and resources to help with poverty-driven issues, such as court fees and transportation.
McClendon expressed doubts that anything could be done to rehabilitate a 400-year-old system designed to benefit primarily white men.
“Justice and equality was never designed by this system to be given to Black people,” he said. “This system has always been racist. It’s not going to stop being a racist system. It’s about capitalism on the backs of Black people.
McClendon, who has experienced firsthand some issues with the criminal justice system, also expressed some frustration at repeated references to “people of color,” intended by some to be used as a sort of all-inclusive shorthand referring to disenfranchised people. He called for clearer discussions about the plight of Black people specifically.
“Right now, we’re at the back of the line. We’re behind Latinos, behind the LGBT community,” he said.
Ali said even though he is a proud professional American, every day, he faces fear getting into his car to go to work.
The starting point for the forum was a short discussion of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Though it is one of hundreds of such incidents that have taken place across the nation in the past several years, this particular incident set off protests and community conversations around the nation.
“It’s confirmation of the value of a Black person’s life in this country,” he said. “This is not the only Black man whose life was been taken on video.”
Clemons said incidents, such as Floyd’s death, are personal to Black people even if they never knew him. And every incident adds to the collective post-traumatic stress syndrome Black people experience in this nation.
“It’s not a new occurrence, but every time it happens, it’s just the same,“ she said. “That is trauma we carry through our daily lives, and we’re still expected to function.”
Sponsored by Indiana Black Expo and Anderson University, the forum is one of many efforts made by the county’s circuit court judges over the past couple of years to correct course. Those include Madison County’s Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, the establishment of the Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup and its subcommittees, and recent training for the judges and court staff in implicit bias.
“We can educate and train ourselves to death, but it doesn’t affect anything until we do anything,” admitted Circuit Court 2 Judge George Pancol, who has spearheaded many of the courts’ anti-racism efforts.
Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley said he often performs his work in a bubble without much outside input. But in the interest of transparency, he said, he wants to be able to take significant action within the next 60 days, though he wasn’t sure how.
“How can we achieve that? It’s never been done in Madison County,” he said. “I’d like to find a way to hold myself accountable informally through the community.”
