INDIANAPOLIS — Ten children in the state’s foster care system sued the Indiana Department of Child Services in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana on Wednesday, alleging that the agency failed to provide for the children’s care and left them in placements known to be “dangerous.”
“DCS’s system failures are well-known to state officials, who have failed to act to address those failures. The lawsuit seeks a range of remedies, including lower caseloads, the development of additional, appropriate placements and services, and far better accountability,” a press release from the national nonprofit A Better Childhood said.
The case was referred to Magistrate Judge Michael G. Gotsch, Sr. and the court issued summons to the defendants on Thursday. The state has 21 days to reply.
Attorneys with A Better Childhood, SouthBank Legal and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are representing the children and pursuing class action status on behalf of all children in the state’s foster system. Defendants include Gov. Eric Holcomb and DCS Director Eric Miller.
The filed complaint includes a detailed account of each child’s experiences, noting places where attorneys believed DCS failed to protect the children such as unsuitable placements with caregivers who ignored treatment plans as well as not securing immediate therapeutic services for severely traumatized children.
All of the children named in the suit use pseudonyms. The children are between the ages of 8 and 16 and many have spent more than half of their lifetimes in the foster system.
A few examples include Joshua, a 16-year-old boy who has been in DCS custody for nine years. During that time, DCS bounced Joshua between 22 placements. Another young boy was reunified with his mother and then his step-father killed his brother.
The group filed a similar lawsuit in 2019 that ultimately was dismissed.