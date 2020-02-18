ANDERSON — Anderson Education Foundation Executive Director Kay Bale greeted teachers as they stopped by Classroom Closet to “shop” when one told her a heartbreaking story.
The teacher had requested as a Christmas gift some school supplies she could use in her classroom.
“No one should have to do something like that,” Bale said.
The Anderson Education Foundation and the Madison County Federal Credit Union are helping teachers keep more of their hard earned money by maintaining Classroom Closet, a school supply pantry at D26 Career Center. Hours of operation are from 3 to 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
“The opportunity came about, and we’re happy to be a part,” Bale said.
Classroom Closet is one of several similar pantries offered by school districts around central Indiana, including Teachers Treasures at Indianapolis Public Schools and Educator Exchange at the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township. Classroom Closet is exclusively for teachers working in Anderson Community Schools.
Parents usually are given school supply lists before school starts, and some organizations provide backpacks containing school supplies. But it’s not long into the school year before teachers find themselves digging into their own pocketbooks to buy pencils for students who forget them, zippered sandwich bags to break up larger bags of supplies for distribution and tissues for runny noses.
“We’re just trying to get a feel for what’s needed,” Bale said.
In addition to classroom supplies, some teachers buy items for the health and well-being of individual students, such as cough drops, clothing and shoes, and hygiene supplies, which increases the amount of their overall contributions. ACS also operates Jacara’s Closet, a three-room area at D26 that supplies some of these items.
A 2018 U.S. Department of Education survey, the most recent year for which figures are available, found 94% of public school teachers nationwide report spending their own money on school supplies.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, teachers in Indiana spend an average of $462 each year, compared to about $479 nationwide. The lowest amount spent by teachers on classroom supplies is $327 in North Dakota, but amounts vary because of factors, such as cost of living and state funding.
According to the National Education Association, nine out of 10 teachers will not be reimbursed for out-of-pocket classroom expenses. ACS does not reimburse teachers for classroom supplies.
More money tends to be spent by teachers in higher-poverty districts, which typically is measured by the number of students eligible for free or reduced-fee lunch, according to the NEA. All ACS students receive free meals because 76% of the student population is eligible, according to the Indiana Department of Education’s website.
School teachers around the nation, including those in ACS and other Madison County school districts, have said their earnings have not kept up with the cost of living and have rallied at their capitols. Indiana teachers rallied at the Statehouse on Nov. 19.
Visitors at Classroom Closet are allowed to shop for up to 10 items each. Some teacher supply closets require teachers to volunteer a certain number of hours to shop, but Classroom Closet does not.
“Some items are bundled,” Bale said.
Next school year, first-year teachers will get first pick of whatever is in the closet, she said.
Classroom Closet was made possible through a $3,000 donation from the credit union. Though many of the supplies also were donated, MCFCU CEO David Dodd said he was impressed by how Bale was able to stretch the dollars as she made deals to purchase the supplies that fill shelves and bins in its two rooms.
“Kay has been able to use those funds efficiently,” he said.
The project was an important one in which the credit union should be involved because it was established in 1935 by Anderson High School teachers, Dodd said.
“We have always heard of teachers having to buy their own supplies, and we didn’t like that,” he said. “It’s surprising what they get excited about, things we take for granted in normal offices.”
