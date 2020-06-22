ANDERSON – The Anderson Education Foundation for a second year is honoring the Top 20 students graduating from Anderson High School.
The foundation also honors the influential teachers named by the students.
“This year, things looked a little different due to the current situation but we felt it was still important to recognize these outstanding students and the dedicated teachers who shaped their experience at ACS,” said the foundation’s Executive Director Kay Bale.
Honoring the Top 20 students is one of several activities of the foundation, including providing classroom grants for teachers, maintaining the teacher supply closet and hosting Pumpkin Palooza.
In addition to the plaque received by the students, the foundation likes to honor them with a banquet but was unable to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, students picked up their plaques when they received their diplomas, and signs honoring them were placed in the yards of their homes.
Here are most of the students and their favored teachers:
• Brileigh Cagley, art teacher Aaron Glass
• Isaac Fox, Carla Jones
• Ethan French, science teacher Janna Ferguson
• Logan Hamilton and Graham Longnaker, band director Richard Geisler
• Hannah Hollandsworth and Mandy Lin, computer teacher Rebecca Cronk
• Kole Johnson and Taylor Webber, physics teacher David Perrel
• Meghan Kirkpatrick, teacher Marissa Tanner
• Erin Martin, special education teacher Deja Wills
• Kendall Ryan, special education teacher Michael Farmer
• Jackson Stephenson, science teacher Stacey England
• Hannah Stockwell, mathematics teacher Richard Ziuchkovski
• Nichole Tupling, Brittany Sylvia
The following students were honored but didn’t name an influential teacher: Zachary Dotson, Olivia Fithian, Tristan Hankins, Brooklyn Street and Austin Tolston.
“While most chose a teacher from high school, some went all the way back to elementary school,” Bale said.
For those interested in getting to know more about the students and their influential teachers, the foundation has posted a video on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AndersonEdFoundation.
