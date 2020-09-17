ANDERSON — The availability of cleaning supplies, such as disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, is on the minds of Anderson Community Schools’ teachers as students prepare to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 28, according to a needs assessment survey conducted by the Anderson Education Foundation.
Though ACS will provide face masks and water bottles paid for by grants, the teachers and families will be left to fill the gap.
“Some of these things teachers would have to get out of their own pocket,” said Briana Vieke, the foundation’s new executive director.
That’s why these items will become a priority for the Classroom Closet supported by the foundation, she said. Classroom Closet provides classroom supplies at no cost to teachers.
The closet will host a special opening for the 2020-21 school year from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the D26 Career Center building, 325 W. 38th St.
Teachers commonly spend hundreds of dollars each school year out of their own pockets, which led the foundation to establish the Classroom Closet last school year.
This year, the closet is being supported through a $2,000 grant from the Madison County Federal Credit Union and a $1,000 grant from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Teachers still need traditional school supplies, such as pencils, copy paper and ink, and art supplies, Vieke said. But the novel coronavirus is stretching the budgets of cash-strapped school districts even more as they hire additional staff, spend more money on cleaning supplies and purchase personal protection equipment.
In fact, Vieke said, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing many of the ways the organization is functioning to meet the needs of the ACS educators it supports. For instance, the foundation may need to develop virtual options to replace its annual Pumpkin Palooza event.
Though the teachers are working from their classrooms while students learn from home, they still require supplies, she said. For instance, an art teacher at Anderson High School requested glue for projects, Vieke said.
“A lot of teachers are making little care packages for their students,” she said.
Teachers often provide the basics for students, Vieke said. The stress this year will be greater.
“Every student needs their own box of supplies. There will be no sharing,” she said. “I have talked to teachers who have talked about students who come in without a pencil. That’s heartbreaking.”
Vieke said having Classroom Closet is a rarity for a school district.
“I can see that the donation that people make, whether it’s money or supplies, it’s going back into the school system, and that’s huge,” she said.
The foundation is collecting money and supplies to support the closet this year. Drop-off locations include the Madison County Federal Credit Union branches at 621 E. Eighth St. and 3607 Nichol Ave.; and at the ACS Administration Building, 1600 Hillcrest Drive.
For more information, contact Vieke at 765-640-4303 or aef@acsc.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.