ANDERSON – With the coronavirus pandemic putting many local residents out of work for several weeks, the United Way of Madison County and the county’s community foundations are hard at work to meet local needs.
The United Way, though, is dealing with a cash flow problem.
Nancy Vaughan, president of the local United Way, said the organization, which provides funding for programs administered by local not-for-profit causes, is considering implementing new tools.
“We’re monitoring cash flow,” Vaughan said. “How has cash flow diminished? We have pledges on the books. But with people not working, what is the impact?”
Vaughan said the United Way continues to receive some funding, but she’s concerned about the long-term collateral effect.
“We’re still funding everyone (nonprofits) that is busy and working,” she said. “We have provided additional funding for the Thrive networks that continue to meet client needs.”
United Way has received $30,000 in COVID-19 funding to help clients with utility payments and rent.
Vaughan said United Way has received an $800,000 Economic Relief Initiative that will be used over the next two years.
She said there are several funding cycles through the Emergency Food and Shelter program to assist with local food distributions and rent assistance.
Sally DeVoe, executive director of the Madison County Community Foundation, said the foundation has provided $60,000 for food access for people identified in each community in the county.
“We are providing funding for several not-for-profit organizations to provide food access and meet desperate needs,” she said. “We’re doing the job so they don’t run out of funds.”
DeVoe said the foundation is releasing more of its unrestricted funds to assist local agencies.
The foundation matched dollars donated by local organizations during the recent Giving Tuesday. It also matched the $26,534 raised during the Anderson Madison County Chamber’s April 30 radiothon.
Tammy Bowman, executive director of the South Madison Community Foundation, said repercussions of the pandemic will have long-lasting effects on the local not-for-profit community.
“We know how close people were to falling off the financial edge,” she said. “Traffic has increased at all our food pantries. Although people are starting to return to work, there is still a great deal of need.”
Because of the pandemic, Bowman said, many local organizations have been forced to cancel annual fundraisers.
“We have not noticed a decrease in donations,” Bowman said. “Right now we’re conducting our 11th annual women’s giving Open Hearts, Open Purses fundraiser.”
Bowman said must of the foundation’s funding comes from estates and trusts and people donating stock.
“We hope to see more of those donations at the end of the year,” she said. “Our grant payouts are based on stock market dividends. Early in the year, the market was up. We need a recovery.”
Last year, the South Madison Community Foundation provided about $380,000 to benefit local not-for-profit agencies.
“We won’t reduce the amount provided this year to our grant recipients,” Bowman said, noting that local community foundations and the United Way are working together more to meet local needs during the pandemic.
