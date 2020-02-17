ANDERSON — Four Republicans have filed to replace the late Brent Holland on the Madison County Council.
The Republican Party precinct committeemen will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Anderson Public Library to elect one of the four to complete Holland’s term as an at-large council member. Holland, elected in 2016, died Feb. 3 after a battle with cancer.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said 97 precinct committeemen are eligible to vote. It takes a simple majority to elect one of the four candidates – Ben Gale, Ryan Green, Donnie Holland and Mikeal Vaughn.
The four men are also among the seven Republicans seeking the party’s three nominations for the at-large seats on the May 5 primary ballot.
Incumbent Anthony Emery, currently representing the 4th District, is seeking an at-large seat. Emery’s current term on the council doesn’t expire until the end of 2022.
Pete Heuer was appointed in 2019 to complete the term of Mike Gaskill, who was elected to the Indiana Senate in 2018. Heuer’s current term ends at the end of the year.
The seventh candidate in the primary field, Eric Lamey, is not seeking to complete Holland’s term.
Gale was elected to an at-large position on the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees in 2010 and won reelection in 2014.
He resigned from the school board in 2017 after moving out of Anderson.
Donnie Holland is Brent Holland’s father and has decided to run for the office that his son held.
Ryan Green and Mikeal Vaughn are both first-time candidates for elective office.
Green works as an electrician for the city of Anderson.
Vaughn is a former Democratic Party precinct committeeman who changed parties in 2004.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of voter fraud related to a 2003 city election: tampering with a ballot and fraudulently causing a voter to cast a ballot against his intention. He served 10 days of a three-year sentence.
