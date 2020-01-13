ANDERSON — Four veteran firefighters have received promotions.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved the advancements in rank for Tony Malon, Tony Crum, Chad Horning and Cody Isom.
“We have an exceptional fire department and firefighters,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “They put their lives on the line every day.”
Malon was promoted to the position of chief training instructor. He has 12 years of service with the Anderson Fire Department and has served as a paramedic for eight years. He was the recipient of the 2016 Medal of Valor and the 2018 Life Saving Award from the department.
Crum has 13 years of service as an EMT and previously held the rank of sergeant. He will now serve as a captain. AFD recognized Crum in 2017 as the Sergeant of the Year.
Horning and Isom were both promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Horning serves as a peer fitness coordinator and received a Commendation for Bravery in 2004. He has more than 18 years on the department.
Isom, an 11-year veteran of the department, has been recognized as the EMT of the Year (2011), Paramedic of the Year (2016) and the 2016 Life Saving Award.
The Safety Board also recognized Jared Harter and Chad Hensley.
Harter, who was the 2017 EMT of the Year and the valedictorian of the St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital Paramedic School, has four years of service within the department.
Hired by AFD in 2017, Hensley was the recipient of the 2019 Life Saving Award.
“These four individuals that are being promoted today have shown exemplary leadership skills and they are well-respected among their peers,” Broderick said. “In addition to their work as fire and medical personnel, you will also find them taking an active volunteer role in many organizations and causes outside of their public safety positions.
Chief Dave Cravens said he appreciates all the members of the fire department for their dedication to the city's residents and the sacrifices they make within the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.