ANDERSON — Although four local companies were found not in compliance on discharges to Anderson's wastewater facility, they are all working to correct the problems, city officials said.
Nara Manor, superintendent of the Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, said Prairie Farms, Italpollina, NTN Driveshaft and American Metal Castings were all found to be in noncompliance based on city ordinance, but there was no threat to the city's Water Pollution Control facility.
She explained Thursday there are local limits by city ordinance and federal categorical limits.
Manor said the local limits are put in place to protect the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The city department is required to publish notice of noncompliance.
Prairie Farms was in noncompliance in all four quarters of 2019 with the local limits for fats, oils and grease.
“They have pretreatment,” Manor said. “They have been working with us for some time.”
Carmen Davis, industrial surveillance manager for the department, said Prairie Farms has added large industrial grease treatments.
Manor said potentially the fats, oils and grease could clog a sewer pipe, adding it would clog the plant’s facilities first.
“They have made a lot of strides,” she said. “There have been positive changes and they have upgraded the maintenance schedules.”
Manor said because Italpollina is considered a fertilizer company it falls under the federal categorical limits.
She said the company has exceeded the discharge of ammonia and phosphorous.
Davis said the company has taken steps to capture any spills and has implemented equalization and phosphorous adjustments to come into compliance.
“They are a new company that is developing and working on being in compliance,” she said. “We have had several meetings with them.”
Davis said NTN Driveshaft exceeded the local limit for copper in its discharge to the city’s sewer system.
Manor said the company captures the wastewater used during the manufacturing process and has it hauled away for off-site treatment.
Davis said the problem was found in the sanitary water where the copper was leaching into the water.
“That’s very unusual,” she said. “They hired a consultant, did a lot of research and are back in compliance.”
Manor said there was never a safety hazard.
American Metal Coatings was found in noncompliance on zinc through the powder coating process of metal parts.
Davis said the company had a fire several years ago and in the new building they reduced the amount of water used and wastewater.
She said the company has worked to adjust the phosphorous levels to be back in compliance.
“It’s common in the metal finishing industry,” Davis said. “The company is cleaning out their wastewater pits more often. There is a lot of fine-tuning taking place.”
Manor said none of the local companies want to be in noncompliance.
“Enforcement is part of our responsibilities” she said. “It’s more important to have the companies in compliance. We educate and work with local industries.”
Manor said the Anderson agency is considered a model by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on monitoring of industrial sites.
Davis said the department monitors the water entering and leaving Madison County in the White River each week.
