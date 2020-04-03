ANDERSON – The Madison County Health Department reported Friday the death of a fourth county resident from COVID-19.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said a man in his 80s died on Thursday.
She said another 3 positive tests were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health raising the county’s total to 66.
The newest positive cases include three women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
The county’s two top health officials are urging people to continue to stay at home and to practice social distancing around other people .
“Staying home and social distancing will work,” Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County Health Officer said. “It’s our only tool until a vaccine is developed.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
