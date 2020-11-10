FRANKTON — Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School has gone all-virtual, and Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School has moved to a hybrid virtual/in-person schedule in response to COVID-19 outbreaks in the buildings.
Frankton went virtual on Tuesday and will remain so until next Tuesday because of an outbreak among administrators and five teachers. Alexandria moved to a hybrid schedule this week because of an outbreak primarily among students.
“Our goal is to have all kids in school, but we’re making the best of a difficult situation. It is disruptive, but our teachers were ready, and the kids understand what the expectations are,” said Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco.
They join Anderson Community Schools, whose officials decided last week to go all-virtual for two weeks because of the spread of COVID-19. ACS also returned to meeting on the Zoom conferencing platform for Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting.
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall and Madison-Grant United School Corp. Superintendent Scott Deetz reported there were no similar outbreaks in any of their buildings. Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Joe Brown did not respond to requests for information.
Brisco said Alexandria schools had some cases pop up over the weekend, prompting officials to again consult data released last week by the Madison County and state health departments as well as data about spread in the school.
“Five cases in three or four days and we’re in orange, so that was enough for us,” she said.
Brisco said she’s not concerned about spread between the junior-senior high school, attended by students in grades seven through 12, and students in the younger grades at the elementary school that was consolidated this school year with the intermediate school on the same campus.
“We are not seeing the spread coming from inside the school,” she said. “As we contact trace, the majority of our cases are external.”
However, the elementary school went all-virtual last week because of an inability to staff it, she added.
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Superintendent Bobby Fields said staffing is the reason why Frankton’s high school went all-virtual on Tuesday and will continue to do so through next Tuesday.
“All the administration at the building and the school nurse are unavailable because of COVID,” he said. “We had to cancel school until they’re back in the office, basically.”
Five teachers also have tested positive, which normally might be a problem because of an ongoing shortage of substitute teachers, Fields said. Though they are in quarantine, however, they may continue with instruction if they feel well enough, he said.
“Since we went to e-learning, they can do that from home,” he said.
Fields said he’s concerned about the potential of having students in class one week and all-virtual the next throughout the winter. The school almost went all-virtual last week because of what turned out to be an unfounded COVID scare among cafeteria workers.
“It’s pretty disruptive, obviously. It changes our whole mode of delivering instruction to the kids,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.