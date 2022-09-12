FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council on Monday unanimously agreed to streamline an ordinance that prohibits people from living in recreational vehicles within the city limits.
The council also tabled a similar requirement for farms within Frankton’s jurisdiction, allowing more time to study the effect of such a measure on agriculture-related events, such as 4-H and rodeos.
Councilwoman Vickie Hart said the measure was necessary for the health and safety of residents.
“We’ve had in the past a few instances where somebody tried to help out a family member by allowing them to live in an RV or camper on their property,” she said.
“Sometimes, it become a public nuisance. A lot of times, people plug extension cords from the main house to the camper, which could be dangerous.”
The parking standards ordinance does recognize some exceptions, Hart said. For instance, it allows recreational vehicles used by travelers to be parked on residential property for up to 72 hours.
“We understand that you might have company coming from out of state.”
Previously, different lot sizes within the town's limits were treated differently, with some instances of of people being able to live in an RV.
Another exception also might be made for residents who have experienced a disaster or are having renovations made to the main house on the property, Hart said.
Council President Larry Shively expressed concern about the effect of the ordinance on agricultural activities.
“Agriculture is a different animal because then people do stay in campers.”
Hart noted the definition of “agricultural” varies depending on whether one is talking about within the town limits or out in the county.
Shively suggested the town’s Planning Commission consult with county planning officials and those in other Madison County communities to see how RVs are handled in their ordinances.