FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council is seeking a replacement for the seat vacated last week by Kily Ann Gaskill.
Gaskill, who was elected in the November 2019 general election, turned in a letter of resignation Thursday that cited an increased workload at her full-time job and inability to juggle both sets of duties. She is district scheduler for U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.
Neither she nor Madison County Republican Chair Russ Willis could be reached for comment, including providing information about when a caucus to replace her is likely to take place.
Editor’s note: The original version of this story had Gaskill’s first name misspelled.
