FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council on Monday unanimously tabled a proposed fireworks ordinance until its July meeting.
The final vote on the ordinance to limit the dates and times residents can set off fireworks is being delayed so the Frankton Planning Commission can revisit it. It passed a first reading at the May meeting.
Frankton Councilman Russell Brashear said members of the Planning Commission were displeased that their entire recommendation for the ordinance wasn't available for the council to consider.
“They said that’s not the way they planned it,” he said.
The Planning Commission also wanted the new ordinance, which is similar to ones passed by the county and other nearby communities, to include the ability for people to set off fireworks for special occasions, such as birthdays and weddings.
However, Councilwoman Vicki Hart previously admitted making a unilateral decision to keep that provision out of the proposed ordinance put before the council.
In an email to the The Herald Bulletin from former Town Councilman Zach Burger, who traditionally does professional fireworks for the town, said he believes the ordinance presented to the council was “just a simple push for a personal agenda and a complete abuse of power.” It does not address commercial or professional fireworks.
“I was against it from the beginning and voiced my concerns with it and told them the main complaint from fireworks is the noise, then it is the debris and lastly lack of safe practices,” said Burger, who also served on the Planning Commission until March when the proposed ordinance last was discussed.
“Only allowing the days of June 29-July 9 and New Year's is a complete overreach on the part of town trying to limit a form of celebration that we, as Americans, enjoy.
"I mentioned that fireworks are becoming more and more readily used for birthdays, anniversaries, reunions, gender reveals, and the second highest usage time frame is around Labor Day, all of which can’t be squeezed into a two-week time frame.
"I said that limiting to those days is not the solution but rather limiting the times of use to 9 pm on weekdays and 10 pm on weekends. The planning commission voted 6 to 1 in favor of my proposal on March 15.”
The proposed ordinance would limit fireworks to 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset June 29-30, July 1-3 and July 5-9 and 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Fireworks also would be permitted from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
The proposed ordinance also prohibits the discharge of consumer fireworks in public rights of way or streets.
“The reason we brought up fireworks is not about what people do in their driveways or the ones set of by professionals,” said council President Larry Shively. “It’s about the fireworks shot up above the trees. If people would use common sense and common courtesy, we wouldn’t need an ordinance.”