FRANKTON — Frankton Elementary School has gone all-virtual due to contact tracing after one employee who tested positive for COVID-19 meant quarantining for the entire cafeteria staff.
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Superintendent Bobby Fields said in-person classes are expected to resume Sept. 7.
“The close contact tracing put out our entire elementary cafeteria staff because none of them has been vaccinated.”
That left the school unable to serve students breakfast or lunch, Fields said.
Frankton-Lapel is among an increasing number of Madison County school districts forced to turn some buildings to all-virtual education because of the surge in COVID-19 and its delta variant.
Last week, South Madison’s middle and high school went all virtual through Aug. 30, and Anderson Preparatory Academy officials announced earlier this week that the elementary school would be all-virtual through Sept. 6 because of outbreaks among students.
