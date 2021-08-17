FRANKTON — The three Republican precinct committee members serving District No. 3 will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Frankton Town Hall to elect a replacement for Kily Ann Gaskill. She resigned earlier this month.
The caucus will not be open to the public, said Madison County Republican Chair Russ Willis.
Gaskill, who was in her first term after being elected in November 2019, said she made the decision to step down Aug. 5 because of the demands of her job as district scheduler for U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz. Though the council position is only a part-time job, she said, there are many hours of work that take place behind the scenes.
“It was a difficult decision to make, but it was important to me to be available to my family, especially my two young boys, during my non-working hours,” she said in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
“I spent eight years at home with them as a stay-at-home mom, and transitioning back to full time work isn’t easy for a young family. This gives me the opportunity to spend my evenings with them and not have to worry about phone calls, emails and meetings that pertain to the town.”
Willis said he invites Frankton residents interested in filling the seat to contact him at 765-643-4871.
