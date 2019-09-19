FRANKTON — A cryptic message of “bomb 11:45” written in a boys bathroom in the high school portion of the Frankton Jr./Sr. High School building resulted in the evacuation of students on Thursday.
Superintendent Bobby Fields said the building was evacuated about 10:15 a.m. He said the message was brought to the attention of High School Principal Greg Granger, who alerted authorities.
Frankton Town Marshal Dave Huffman said the schools were quickly cleared until the threat could be assessed.
“The school was checked,” he said. “Nothing was located, the students are back in the building and the day is progressing as normal.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said his department was dispatched to the school around 9:19 a.m.to assist in the search.
“Students were moved out. Building searched by our explosives detection canine yielded nothing suspicious,” he said.
Mellinger stress how serious the threats can be in terms of time spent making areas secure and possible mental trauma to "all stakeholders."
"We never take for granted that these are false alarms and quite a substantial number of resources are expended," he said.
Mellinger said the search was completed by 11:45 a.m. and the Frankton Police Department will continue the investigation to identify suspects.
Fields said the school practices its evacuation and safety procedures once or twice a year so they are prepared for situations like the one that occurred on Thursday.
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310. Callers can remain anonymous and there can be rewards for information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.