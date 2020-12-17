Frankton is having its second Christmas decoration contest with 19 registered entries to be judged in four categories this year including: People’s Choice, Clark Griswold, Most Traditional, and the Eagle Award (best usage of red/white). Here is a sampling of what can be seen around the Frankton area.
Frankton holiday lights
Cleary John
Photo and Video editor at The Herald Bulletin
